6 At-Home Facial Massagers Experts Actually Recommend

Jade rolling. Skin gyms. Face yoga. No matter what you call it (or which form of it you practice), facial massage ranks up there with glass skin, pink eye makeup, and crystal-infused products as one of the biggest breakout trends of the past few years. It's not that the practice is new, exactly — in fact, it's one of the oldest beauty treatments in the book. Facial massage has long spanned generations and cultures, with techniques stemming from France, Japan, China, India, and beyond.
For American audiences, however, facial massage has historically been reserved for pricey spa treatments, not something you can do for yourself every day. But thanks to a more recent proliferation of Instagram-friendly jade rollers and microcurrent devices, and a stable of other innovative gizmos for home use, that's all changed. Now, it's not a matter of if we should incorporate 30 seconds or more of face massage into our routine, but how.
Ahead, five renowned skin pros share their favorite facial-massage tools and how to use them.
