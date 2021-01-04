Say BYE To 2020 With 20% Off The Internet’s Favorite Pan

"Before getting started with sauteeing my chicken, I took a moment to admire how striking this lavender pot looked on the stovetop — it is a creamy rich yet subtle shade that I've yet to see done in the cookware space. Fast forward through slightly burning four chicken breasts and attempting to some sliced caramelize onions, the pan performed like an absolute pro. Not only was it an ample size for fitting the hodgepodge of ingredients I threw its way, but its built-in spoon-rest design served as an invaluable addition for keeping the countertop less grease-covered. (I also used the nifty nesting steam basket to pre-steam my broccoli before sauteeing!) At over $100, it's definitely an investment — but if you consider its 8-in-1 powers along with this exclusive sale price, then you're actually looking at $16.25 per all-purpose kitchen piece! My vote: for kitchens lacking storage space or new home-chefs in need of a chic-yet-useful cookware upgrade, the Always Pan is more than worth it."