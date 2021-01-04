Say BYE To 2020 With 20% Off The Internet’s Favorite Pan

Cookware legend and retailer, Our Place, is just as done with 2020 as we are. How do we know? Because its ever-iconic 8-in-1 pan that sparkles in cabinets across the nation (despite its sleek and sophisticated matte finish) is 20% off with on-the-nose promo code BYE2020. That means its usual $145 price point has plummeted all the way down to $116 — and your justification for finally indulging in this internet-famous cookware is boosted all the way up. Even for those who've taken the plunge and are already enjoying their love affair with this do-it-all pot, Our Place also offers elevated add-ons (from spruce steamers to hand-painted porcelain side bowls and stackable drinking glasses) that are ALL eligible for the discount lasting through January 11. Or, if you're totally new to this cult-favorite scene and want to dive in headfirst, just snag the Dinner For 4 Bundle that's already value-priced at $40 off before the discount (!). To read up on what makes the Always Pan so magical, check out our first-person review of all its multipurpose cookware powers below.
The non-toxic and non-stick pan is crafted from partially recycled materials and replaces eight traditional pieces: 1. A fry pan 2. A sauté pan 3. A steamer 4. A skillet 5. A saucier 6. A saucepan 7. A non-stick pan 7. A spatula 8. A spoon rest. Our very own R29 Shopping editor, Elizabeth Buxton, put the Always Pan to the IRL test by whipping up a one-pot meal with it — and, what did her in-depth review of the ever-popular cookware find? Only that it's totally worth-it:
"Before getting started with sauteeing my chicken, I took a moment to admire how striking this lavender pot looked on the stovetop — it is a creamy rich yet subtle shade that I've yet to see done in the cookware space. Fast forward through slightly burning four chicken breasts and attempting to some sliced caramelize onions, the pan performed like an absolute pro. Not only was it an ample size for fitting the hodgepodge of ingredients I threw its way, but its built-in spoon-rest design served as an invaluable addition for keeping the countertop less grease-covered. (I also used the nifty nesting steam basket to pre-steam my broccoli before sauteeing!) At over $100, it's definitely an investment — but if you consider its 8-in-1 powers along with this exclusive sale price, then you're actually looking at $16.25 per all-purpose kitchen piece! My vote: for kitchens lacking storage space or new home-chefs in need of a chic-yet-useful cookware upgrade, the Always Pan is more than worth it."
