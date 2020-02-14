Nordstrom Rack’s Throwing The Biggest Sale Of The Long Weekend

We don't sleep on Nordstrom Rack as a secret-weapon shopping destination. In addition to its steady inventory of premium brands with super-slashed price tags, the site throws more deals into the mix with surprise flash sales — and the biggest one just dropped. Clear The Rack kicked off this morning with an extra 25% off its already up to 50% off clearance stock. And unless another retailer starts giving goods away for free, this event takes the long-weekend sale cake.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.