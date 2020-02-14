It’s THE Weekend To Buy A New Mattress (& Other Stuff) On Super Sale

This President's Day Weekend forecast is flooded with flash sales. If you weren't born a sale huntress, or you haven't spent time honing your discount-scouting craft, then you may not feel adept at pulling a really good deal out of that whirlpool of promotional noise. But shopping is our business. And we deal exclusively in catching Big Kahuna scores.
Hook, line, and sinker: the long-weekend home sales actually worth your time and money. We only pulled promo events from brands and sites promising the best savings on everything from smaller luxury pieces to bigger investment buys. In the market for a new mattress? (We have an entire section devoted to those.) Or how about a pricey Dyson for $200 less? (We've got more than one of those lined up, too.) Now's THE time to pull that purchase trigger for a considerable discount. Scroll on to score the most notable deals during this final three-day, winter-shopping hurrah.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.