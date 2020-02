It’s THE Weekend To Buy A New Mattress (& Other Stuff) On Super Sale

Hook, line, and sinker: the long-weekend home sales actually worth your time and money. We only pulled promo events from brands and sites promising the best savings on everything from smaller luxury pieces to bigger investment buys. In the market for a new mattress ? (We have an entire section devoted to those.) Or how about a pricey Dyson for $200 less? (We've got more than one of those lined up, too.) Now's THE time to pull that purchase trigger for a considerable discount. Scroll on to score the most notable deals during this final three-day, winter-shopping hurrah.