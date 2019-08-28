We Tried 6 Top-Rated Mattresses & Here’s How We Slept

Many of us have reached mattress advertisement fatigue. Podcast hosts gab about the latest buzzy direct-to-consumer mattress brands. Every holiday there's a massive mattress sale to check out. The subways are plastered with photos of sleeping people who are much more comfortable than you. Celebs on Instagram even share sponsored posts about their mattresses of choice. Blame the paradox of choice, or the fact that most of us are completely exhausted in general, but choosing your own sleeping surface is tiring.
A good mattress is hard to find, but a bad one is pretty unforgettable. In reality, we all have unique bodies and quirks that contribute to our mattress preferences, but there are a few specs that can help you find a mattress that fits your needs. The "right" mattress for you is one that keeps your spine aligned while in your sleeping position of choice, and applies pressure to your body kind of like a hug. The rest is pretty variable: If you're someone who sleeps in bed with another person, or always wakes up sweaty, for example, that can alter your shopping decisions.
Advertisement
Ultimately, your mattress should allow you to sleep happily and soundly — like you're in a damn mattress ad. Given the number of mattress brands and styles out there, we gave six of the top models a test run for 30 days of sleep to figure out how they stack up. Each tester has a unique sleep style, lifestyle, and comfort preference. Hopefully, these honest reviews will help you find the mattress of your dreams.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 6
The Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress"When I was asked if I wanted to review a mattress, I volunteered immediately. I've been sleeping on a cheap one for the past three years, and, especially in the past few months, my back has been feeling it. I'm a side sleeper, so I opted to try out PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress, which earned mattress review site Tuck's highest rating for side sleepers of any weight. Plus, the brand was named the best luxury mattress brand of 2018, and who doesn't love luxury?
"When I think latex, I think of the rubber-y material that makes condoms, clothing, and thigh-high boots — not a soft, comfortable mattress. But PlushBeds uses layers of organic Dunlop latex, each layer calibrated to a different firmness, to lend support and softness to the mattress. The latex is the bottom layer of the mattress, beneath a layer of organic wool for temperature regulation and a layer of organic cotton for moisture absorption and unrestricted airflow. All these layers mean that the mattress is very heavy — PlushBeds sent an agent to carry it to my third-floor walkup for me, which was great because I could not have managed it on my own.
"All this weight has a use, though: the mattress cradles the pressure points of your body, reducing aches; PlushBeds is often recommended by chiropractors and orthopedic specialists. This checks out: my sore back is now gone. I’m also sleeping more soundly, even though it’s the middle of summer. It would normally be out of my budget, but if you have the cash to spend then I think it's worth it. How’s that for luxury?"
2 of 6
Tempur-breeze"I’m convinced that Tempur-Pedic makes mattresses so that you’ll never want to move. I mean that in a couple of ways: one, once you lie down on this mattress, you’ll be so comfortable that you literally never want to get up; and two, this mattress is so heavy that it makes transporting it from one home to another essentially impossible. Obviously, this is not actually how Tempur-Pedic actually designs its mattresses, but it was my experience testing the Tempur-breeze.
"Initially I was drawn to this mattress because the foam and fabric is supposed to have a cooling effect, which helps you sleep in higher temperatures. When I began testing, I lived in an apartment that didn’t have air-conditioning, which is exactly as miserable as it sounds. Each night in my old bed felt like an infrared sauna wrap. The Tempur-breeze promises to keep you chill thanks to cool-to-touch fabric and material that absorbs heat as you sleep and encourages airflow.
"There’s solid scientific evidence suggesting that the ideal temperature to sleep in is between 60 and 67 degrees — not 90 degrees, which was the temperature of my room. Although a mattress couldn’t lower the temperature of my room by 30 degrees, it can cool me by three degrees. You can actually feel the chill when you feel the slippery outer fabric of the SmartClimate Dual Cover System, which made it challenging to keep a fitted sheet secure, especially if you toss and turn. With some fans on full blast, and only a thin blanket on my bed, I stayed a comfy temperature throughout the night. And since the mattress is so comfortable, I had fewer middle-of-the-night wake ups than usual, too.
"This mattress is without a doubt the most comfortable and luxurious surface I’ve ever rest my bod on. (For context, I was using a cheap six-year-old spring mattress before making the switch.) I’m a stomach-sleeper, but the memory foam cradled all my curves and all my edges perfectly. The first night it actually made me kind of paranoid that I couldn’t feel my body on the mattress. I woke up with a lot less neck pain and fewer creaks than usual, which made me want to jump up and down like Kelly in the Tempur-Pedic commercials of the 90s. Even my dog, who sleeps on the bed with me, seemed to visibly relax when he sunk into the mattress.
"The one and only caveat I have to mention about the Tempur-Pedic breeze is its weight. While testing, I moved apartments, and made the bold decision to not hire professional movers. When Tempur-Pedic's white glove delivery service dropped off the mattress, they made it look incredibly easy. But carrying this mattress up three flights of stairs with my partner was like trying to haul a massive, 123-pound lasagna noodle up a mountain. But, I have to say: knowing that my partner could essentially carry a dead body with me definitely helps me sleep well at night."
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 6
Leesa Hybrid Mattress"My partner and I put a lot of research into finding a mattress that was supportive, but doesn't trap heat — which was our biggest qualm with our last Tempur-Pedic foam bed. We loved how it gave us back and hip support, but hated waking up in a sweat in the middle of the night.
"We were hopeful the Leesa would hold up to its claims and decided to upgrade to a King. Unfortunately, our bed-frame arrived late, and the Leesa stayed in the box for two weeks. Big mistake. I didn't realize that when you leave a foam mattress in a box, it can intensify that new mattress chemical-y smell. The Leesa smelled so strong the first night, it made me nauseous. It didn't bother my partner as much. (For this reason, the company strongly urges customers to remove the mattress from the box asap.)
"Thankfully, the smell dissipated quickly, because now we couldn't love our mattress more. It provides the perfect amount of support — we both live pretty active lives and never wake up sore, achey, or like we "slept on something wrong," which was a common occurrence before. The foam is soft enough that it's comfortable, but firm enough that one of us can move in the middle of the night and the other doesn't feel a thing. We've honestly had the best sleep ever.
"As for the cooling claims, it's definitely an improvement from our last bed, but we both still run pretty hot. We ordered new cooling sheets and a comforter and if that doesn't help, we're just going to have to be one of those couples that cuddles for five minutes and then retreats to our sides of the bed for the rest of the night. Is this what marriage is like?"
Shop This
4 of 6
Essentia Classic 8This very expensive, hypoallergenic, natural foam, natural latex, and GOTS organic cotton covered mattress was overall pretty good — but there were definitely a few hiccups.
When this extremely heavy beauty was unrolled from the box, there was a definite smell, and I'm not sensitive to odors. For the first month it was also pretty firm, and I do not like pretty firm. I like soft, pillowy, sink-into-ya, never wanna-leave-ya gooeyness from my beds, even if that's not ideal for my back. So at first I was sad. But, I know that you have to give a mattress a good 30 days before you can truly judge it. As time went on, the mattress didn't lose its firmness, but it did soften up and start to mold to my body. The next month that I slept on it, we got along just fine, and I woke up feeling well rested.
If you're a hot sleeper, and concerned about a latex mattress heating you up too much as you snooze, the Canadian company promises that "the surface is three degrees cooler than your internal body temperature over an eight hour sleep cycle." Personally, it never overheated me, but I keep my bedroom pretty cool.
I would recommend this product to a friend who really, really cares about their sleep as well as the environment and buying all organic, natural, and organically certified products. I’d also recommend it to someone who has a back injury or issues — it’s definitely on the firmer side and super supportive. Otherwise, I’m not sure the price tag justifies the product. The mattress also has a very low profile — only 8 inches high — so that’s another thing to keep in mind when pairing it with an existing bed frame or if you’re swapping it for something that was way higher.
Shop This
5 of 6
The WinkBedThis mattress was a serious winner to me. It’s handmade in Wisconsin when ordered, so it takes a couple of weeks to arrive, but other than the wait I had no real complaints. Right out of the literal box, it was fluffy, supportive and odor-free. The blue-and-white trim around the top looks pretty regal, and this bed softened up to my liking within a week or two.
Wink’s main and original mattress is a hybrid (coils and foam) and comes in four variations: softer, luxury firm, firm, and plus. They also make a memory foam bed and an eco-friendly mattress featuring 100% natural materials. I chose the luxury firm, their most popular style, and as someone who likes to sink into their bed, I wasn’t disappointed. But it’s nice that they have so many options. Their “plus” model is also great, because it’s one of the only bed-in-a-box, luxury beds to accommodate heavier weights.
The mattress itself has a tencel cover, which sleeps cooler than linen, wicks away heat, and is softer than silk, according to the site. Then there’s a gel-infused memory foam layer, which is what provides a lot of the immediate comfort you feel when you lie down, individually wrapped coils, and great edge support (something you’ll really come to appreciate when you share your bed with little kids).
My only gripe: when I change the sheets, the top of the mattress already looks very used even though it’s only a couple of months old, so that’s definitely a little disappointing. Otherwise, when I go to sleep, I stay asleep. No tossing and turning, no back pain, and no grogginess in the morning because I didn’t actually get a good night’s rest.
Shop This
6 of 6
DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid MattressDreamCloud makes a “luxuriously” built hybrid mattress for a fraction of the price of more established retailers. It’s 15” high, features a quilted cashmere cover, and a gel-infused memory foam top to cradle your body and keep you cool. It also has five different comfort zones to support different parts of your body in different ways. (For example, the top where your head rests is softer than the middle where your lower back sits.)
Out of the box, this baby pops up and has no smell. The first two weeks, it was definitely on the stiffer side which, as a side sleeper, I abhor. But as the weeks went on, it softened up substantially without losing its support. As the bed has pocketed coils in the center, air circulated well, and I never got that clammy, stick-to-you feeling you sometimes experience with all-foam mattresses. My partner, who’s a lot heavier than me, also really enjoyed it, and so did our two kids, who loved jumping on it. When compared to five-star hotel mattresses, I’d say this held its own. The best part, however, is that this company offers a 365-day trial. If you’re not satisfied after a year, you can return it no questions asked!
Advertisement