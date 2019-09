We Tried 6 Top-Rated Mattresses & Here’s How We Slept

Tempur-breeze

"I’m convinced that Tempur-Pedic makes mattresses so that you’ll never want to move. I mean that in a couple of ways: one, once you lie down on this mattress, you’ll be so comfortable that you literally never want to get up; and two, this mattress is so heavy that it makes transporting it from one home to another essentially impossible. Obviously, this is not actually how Tempur-Pedic actually designs its mattresses, but it was my experience testing the Tempur-breeze "Initially I was drawn to this mattress because the foam and fabric is supposed to have a cooling effect, which helps you sleep in higher temperatures . When I began testing, I lived in an apartment that didn’t have air-conditioning , which is exactly as miserable as it sounds. Each night in my old bed felt like an infrared sauna wrap. The Tempur-breeze promises to keep you chill thanks to cool-to-touch fabric and material that absorbs heat as you sleep and encourages airflow."There’s solid scientific evidence suggesting that the ideal temperature to sleep in is between 60 and 67 degrees — not 90 degrees, which was the temperature of my room. Although a mattress couldn’t lower the temperature of my room by 30 degrees, it can cool me by three degrees. You can actually feel the chill when you feel the slippery outer fabric of the SmartClimate Dual Cover System, which made it challenging to keep a fitted sheet secure, especially if you toss and turn. With some fans on full blast, and only a thin blanket on my bed, I stayed a comfy temperature throughout the night. And since the mattress is so comfortable, I had fewer middle-of-the-night wake ups than usual, too."This mattress is without a doubt the most comfortable and luxurious surface I’ve ever rest my bod on. (For context, I was using a cheap six-year-old spring mattress before making the switch.) I’m a stomach-sleeper , but the memory foam cradled all my curves and all my edges perfectly. The first night it actually made me kind of paranoid that I couldn’t feel my body on the mattress. I woke up with a lot less neck pain and fewer creaks than usual, which made me want to jump up and down like Kelly in the Tempur-Pedic commercials of the 90s. Even my dog, who sleeps on the bed with me, seemed to visibly relax when he sunk into the mattress."The one and only caveat I have to mention about the Tempur-Pedic breeze is its weight. While testing, I moved apartments, and made the bold decision to not hire professional movers. When Tempur-Pedic's white glove delivery service dropped off the mattress, they made it look incredibly easy. But carrying this mattress up three flights of stairs with my partner was like trying to haul a massive, 123-pound lasagna noodle up a mountain. But, I have to say: knowing that my partner could essentially carry a dead body with me definitely helps me sleep well at night."