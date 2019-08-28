We Tried 6 Top-Rated Mattresses & Here’s How We Slept

3 of 6

Leesa Hybrid Mattress "My partner and I put a lot of research into finding a mattress that was supportive, but doesn't trap heat — which was our biggest qualm with our last Tempur-Pedic foam bed. We loved how it gave us back and hip support, but hated waking up in a sweat in the middle of the night.



"We were hopeful the Leesa would hold up to its claims and decided to upgrade to a King. Unfortunately, our bed-frame arrived late, and the Leesa stayed in the box for two weeks. Big mistake. I didn't realize that when you leave a foam mattress in a box, it can intensify that new mattress chemical-y smell. The Leesa smelled so strong the first night, it made me nauseous. It didn't bother my partner as much. (For this reason, the company strongly urges customers to remove the mattress from the box asap.)



"Thankfully, the smell dissipated quickly, because now we couldn't love our mattress more. It provides the perfect amount of support — we both live pretty active lives and never wake up sore, achey, or like we "slept on something wrong," which was a common occurrence before. The foam is soft enough that it's comfortable, but firm enough that one of us can move in the middle of the night and the other doesn't feel a thing. We've honestly had the best sleep ever.



"As for the cooling claims, it's definitely an improvement from our last bed, but we both still run pretty hot. We ordered new cooling sheets and a comforter and if that doesn't help, we're just going to have to be one of those couples that cuddles for five minutes and then retreats to our sides of the bed for the rest of the night. Is this what marriage is like?"