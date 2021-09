Much like with memory foam mattresses , your choice will be most dependent on your sleeping style — according to Saatva , side sleepers require a thicker pillow for optimal spine alignment, back sleepers need a medium-thick consistency, and stomach sleepers might not need a pillow at all. Next comes types of fill; we found a shredded style pillow that lets you customize its thickness, but we also scored some classic slabs that do the trick. Ahead, read on for the eight memory foam pillows that will save you a trip to the chiropractor, according to sound sleepers.