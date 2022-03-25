We've reached peak mattress fatigue: blame the paradox of choice or the fact that most of us are completely exhausted in general, but choosing a bed — or even a mattress topper — is tiring. Given the overwhelming number of mattress options available, we decided to actually try out the top-rated styles from the biggest brands first hand — by sleeping on them for a full 30 days.
We all have unique bodies and quirks that contribute to our snoozing preferences — but, ultimately, a good mattress should allow us to sleep happily and soundly (like the people in those tube ads). Specific sleep styles aside, there's one factor to look for when buying the "right" mattress: one that keeps your spine aligned while applying supportive pressure evenly to your body (kind of like a hug). The rest, like size and material preference, is pretty variable — which is why each of the R29 testers ahead has a unique set of parameters to judge their chosen foam to hybrid and cooling mattresses by.
Scroll on for their honest reviews that will hopefully help you feel a little less restless when buying the mattress of your dreams.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.