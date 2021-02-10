Side Sleepers: These Pillows Were Made For You

If you're the kind of person who sleeps on their side, then you're probably intimately acquainted with the snuggle struggle. Assuming the comfortable position requires a night-long dance of wiggling about, fluffing, and tossing until that one snoozed-on arm begins to lose circulation and then the cycle begins all over again. For the sake of everyone's exhausted slumber sanities (which lockdown #3 definitely isn't helping, by the way), we culled together a list of the best pillows that were actually crafted for sleepers just like you.
"If your neck is bent in any way for an extended period of time, you'll get uncomfortable," explains US-based physical therapist Matthew O'Rourke to Harvard Health. He states that a pillow that's too soft or too firm often leads to neck pain. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the internet's top-rated options as told by satisfied, self-proclaimed side sleepers who have found their perfect pillows.
