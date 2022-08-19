I Slept On The Avocado Green Mattress For 3 Months — You Should, Too

Whether you enjoy spending hours just chilling under the covers or you only stay in bed for the required eight hours, no one can deny the importance of the mattress. As true shopping journalists, it is of vast importance for us to give you, our dear readers, the truth before you click the terrifying checkout button. And nothing is scarier than biting the bullet on a new bed. Thus, this review. I was instantly curious about the Avocado mattress: Is it made of avocados? Will I sink in? Will I wake up without any back pain? Hint: It is not made of avocados, but it is a green mattress made with nontoxic and organic materials — the type of thing you actually want to sleep in.
With 17,665 reviews and a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, the Avocado Green Mattress is exactly what you imagine sleeping in when counting sheep — a comfortable, supportive, and sturdy mattress that, I'm sure, will last years. Keep on reading for all my thoughts after three months of sleeping on this bad boy.
What was I looking for in a mattress? Long story short, something firm but comfortable. My last mattress was way too soft, and I felt like I was sinking every time I spent too much time lying down — which was always because chilling in bed is my favorite pastime. I have back and chronic pain issues, too, so I really need that perfect balance of softness and firmness. That's why I picked the Standard, which says it's "ideal for back and stomach sleepers, and average to large/tall side sleepers." But if I ever decide I need something on the softer side, all I need to do is add a pillowy mattress topper.
The Avocado Green Mattress is called green for a reason. It's made up of 100% organic materials, whether that's latex, cotton, or wool. Needle-tufted by hand, a technique that dates back to the 17th century, the mattress promises durability without the use of toxic adhesives. According to the item description, this mattress features "the most durable and supportive innerspring unit available in any mattress, anywhere." With up to 1,414 tuned steel coils, arranged in five ergonomic zones, it's no wonder you feel supported AND comfortable while sleeping. Plus, no waking up in the middle of the night sweating or freezing — while I keep my room very cold, I'm never uncomfortable under my covers.
Ever since I got this mattress, I love staying in bed. It feels exactly how it's described online. My only negative so far is the weight: It's damn heavy. Clocking in at 114 pounds, unless you or your partner lifts on the regular, hiring a TaskRabbit is a definite must to get this puppy up stairs. Or for an extra $249, Avocado will deliver and unbox it in the room of your choice and take away your old mattress. I do not exercise, so maybe I'm the only one who struggled to get this thing even on my bed frame. I'm just saying, keep Avocado's offer in mind. Your money would be well-spent if we're going on weight alone.
Speaking of doing things alone, Avocado was nice enough to send me its bestselling bed frame with accessories, but they do have to be set up. I'm no handyman, so I was instantly intrigued by the seemingly simple setup of the City Bed Frame. And while it definitely took me longer than I expected it to (three hours!), the instructions themselves were simple with video AND visual aids. The wood is heavy and sturdy (because it's real!). I'm definitely not worried about it breaking or anything. In fact, I have yet to set up the headboard due to how heavy the pieces are and my own procrastination (me + hammer = not a good idea). The City Bed Frame Accessories, aka a set of shelves and a book nook, easily hook to the bed frame so absolutely no assembly is required. They especially come in handy if your room, like mine, has limited space and storage options.
If you're looking for an environmentally friendly, sustainable, organic, and insanely comfortable mattress for under $2,000 — you've found it. The Avocado Green Mattress is it. Everything else — the bed frame and the accessories — are an entire package that makes everything truly so convenient, especially when you're moving to a new place and starting from scratch. I couldn't recommend it enough, just have someone help you with the assembly.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.