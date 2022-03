The Blissful Nighttime Routines Of 8 (Mostly Well-Rested) R29 Editors

Yawn! Welcome to, a seven-day stretch where we source you the best buys in the Zzz-catching business—from editor-vetted bedtime rituals to exclusive mattress deals and more of the internet’s most slumber-worthy scores. Go ahead, hit snooze with us. Skincare routines and fitness commitments get a whole lot of love, but what about our precious nighttime rituals? We're talking about those crucial moments in between, say, brushing your teeth and fully closing your eyes for the evening. It's the very last sequence of motions we go through, all to make sure we're keeping our minds and bodies in decent form — in preparation for the bright-eyed, bushy-tailed morning ahead, of course.And, as many of us can attest, a solid nighttime routine can be a make-or-break sequence — between whether you'll have a chipper morning or a wrong-side-of-the-bed wake. So, for Sleep Week , we thought it'd be worth uncovering the right-before-bed processes of R29's most well-rested editors (or, at least, editors who are doing whatever they can to get as many winks as possible).As you'll see, there are some surprising discoveries among the clear-eyed favorites ahead. There’s Hatch’s resoundingly top-selling white noise machine-alarm clock hybrid that multiple editors swear by; shockingly affordable linen bedding from Quince; and gently weighted eye masks from Slip, along with plenty of under-cover MVP products that get us giddy for snuggling up with ourselves. (Think: A trusty vibrator; an aromatic body oil; or a round-boi stuffed animal even an adult can't deny.) We hope some of our top sleep-aid picks drift their way into your own nighttime routine as well. Here's to having a good night's rest.