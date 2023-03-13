The Blissful Nighttime Routines Of 5 (Mostly Well-Rested) R29 Editors

"I used to be super self-conscious about the fact that I'm not a morning person. Most of the time, I simply don't have the strength to remove myself from the warm and cocooning bed. It also doesn't help that my hours of deep work usually fall between 6pm and 2am — it's when I feel the most clear-headed and creative as a writer. Before the pandemic, blue light never seemed to bother me; I had the ability to switch off my phone or laptop at 1.30am and immediately fall asleep. But all the doomscrolling of the last few years has caught up with me and I now find myself needing an hour minimum to switch off my mind.