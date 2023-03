The Blissful Nighttime Routines Of 5 (Mostly Well-Rested) R29 Editors

"A rigorous, spa-like routine really helps ease me into slumber. I swear by this Anatome Japanese Seaweed Essential Oil , a blend of 22 essential oils. It smells like a tranquil forest and just sniffing the bottle has the power to make me feel relaxed. I usually open it up, get a nice whiff, and massage two or three drops across my wrists and my back shoulders. The smell changes once the oil interacts with your skin, becoming more oceanic, and my shoulder muscles are instantly less tense. I'm now on my third bottle and wholeheartedly recommend it for anyone who struggles with intense thoughts. Aromatherapy Associates is another brand I love for my bedtime routine. I use the De-Stress Muscle Gel when I have been straining my neck sitting at my desk; I also apply it all over my calves if I've been walking a lot. When I am particularly tired or stressed, I try to get into the zone by taking a hot shower with REN Anti-Fatigue Body Wash . I love the essential oils in it and it makes my skin feel so clean and hydrated. I wear lipstick almost every day so I try to mask up overnight to avoid waking up with wrinkly, flaky lips. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the best in the game, IMO.