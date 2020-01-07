If you regularly utter the phrase "I’m so tired" then it’s likely that you classify yourself as a 'bad' sleeper. According to one survey, more than a quarter of people in the UK sleep poorly on a regular basis, with more than a third getting only five to six hours of sleep a night.
The long-term effects of poor sleep include difficulty concentrating, low productivity and mood disorders, yet despite this, almost half (49%) of those surveyed said they had never taken steps to alleviate their sleep problems.
In comparison, the benefits of a good night’s sleep include boosted immunity, reduced stress and a healthy heart, meaning there is probably a thing or two to be learned from those of us who sleep well. So what are those who claim to be good sleepers doing before bedtime?
We picked the brains of 11 well-slept people to find out just how they do it. Click through to hear the ins and outs of their dreamy nighttime routines.