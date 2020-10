I Tried Two Skincare Routines Worth £125 & £30. Here’s The Clear Winner

I was sceptical that just three products could provide my skin with everything it needed to look radiant but the voice in my head was overridden by the idea that expensive products equal better results . Right? The short answer is: not necessarily. The longer answer is that it depends on multiple factors. More often than not, when you spend more on skincare, you're paying for more than just the formula itself. It could be the branding, marketing or packaging. It could also be how said product invokes all of your senses, as consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto wrote on Instagram recently. She takes into consideration a product's scent, how it feels against your skin and how attractive it looks on your shelfie, too.