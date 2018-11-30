Is Breathwork The Answer To Our Millennial Stresses? We Tried It Out

Anyway. I am here for Richie’s class because I, like you, am an anxious millennial. I want to sleep better, I want to feel confident and I want to be less stressed. Richie tells me he can help. He says he had a student who hadn’t slept for more than an hour and a half a night who now regularly sleeps for up to six hours. He tells me he has students who are ready to come off their anti-anxiety meds after just five weeks of regular breathing (FYI definitely do not come off your meds without talking to your GP or psychiatrist first and working out a plan). He even says he can help digestive issues like IBS. I ask him if the class is safe, thinking about the American Cancer Society's warning, and he laughs. "No one has ever died from breathing," he says. Any 'distress', he says, can come when you’re using breathwork to explore past trauma or deep emotions – something you won’t be doing in your everyday, run-of-the-mill breathwork classes.