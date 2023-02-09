The Best Quince Finds For Under $100, From Duvets To Sweaters

There's nothing quite like finding a luxe-feeling item without the luxury price tag. That must be why Quince is so beloved by both R29 readers and editors. Whether you're in the market for a washable silk robe, super-soft linen duvet cover, or 100% authentic cashmere sweater, it's available at Quince for under $100, believe it or not.
Described as a sustainable brand that's "committed to making exceptionally high-quality essentials at a price within reach," Quince makes it so there's truly no need to go into debt just so your home and closet look good. While its prices are very affordable compared to other higher-end brands, there are still quite a few over-$100 products scattered throughout. That's why we compiled a list of our favorite under-$100 products (some even under $50) that Quince has to offer — from bedding and towels to loungewear and slippers.
Under $100 Quince Home
Whether it's a plethora of twin-size bedding products or a whole bundle full of towels, there's no need to spend more for your home to look (and feel) like luxury.
Under $100 Quince Loungewear
We thought washable silk robes only dared to exist in our wildest dreams. Quince proves the opposite is true with its wide array of self-care-worthy robes and pajamas.
Under $100 Quince Sweaters
Did someone say under-$100 cashmere? Quince's most popular product, with over 6,000 reviews and a perfect rating, is beloved for a reason: ultra-soft fabric and luxury feel for only $50. Plus, you can get the same sweater in different cuts.
Under $100 Quince Shoes
`If you've been yearning for the latest ultra-viral, TikTok-famous Ugg Tasman slipper but don't feel like spending the money or simply can't find it in stock anywhere — this Quince slipper is the next best thing. It's the ultimate dupe!
