Wayfair’s Major Long Weekend Sale Starts Today

Wayfair doesn't need the long weekend as a catalyst for kicking off its President's Day sale — and we don't need it as an incentive for scoring a good deal. The home site's annual blowout event already started this morning, offering up to 75% off a massive selection of furniture and decor for the next seven days.
We dug deep into its discounted spread and pulled out the biggest steals worth shopping before the actual long weekend arrives (and other priorities, like travels and extra snoozes, take precedence over deal hunts). Scroll on for our must-cart sale picks with the highest customer praise — you'll find everything from under-$300 Sealy mattresses to luxury bedding buys and mid-century modern coffee tables for a fraction of their formerly premium prices.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.