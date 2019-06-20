Wayfair is already a go-to site for slashed-price home buys — but now it's stepping up its game as a strong contender in the trendy decor space, too. The massive online retailer's recently debuted collection, Hashtag Home, is stocked with vibrant furniture and decor that is affordable style at its finest. We scrolled through the line's pages filled with more than 1,300 products, and now we're itching to redecorate our spaces top-to-bottom with its boldly unique designs and color schemes.
The new collection is for fashion-forward shoppers who don't want to compromise cost or convenience on quality pieces — as Wayfair's Chief Merchandising Officer, Steve Oblak, echos about the brand's ethos, "We created Hashtag Home to help shoppers express their unique style and personality with furniture and décor that’s both on-trend and affordable." The chic-modern stock is exclusive to Wayfair and will refresh seasonally with design trends that can be easily sorted to shop by color, room, or favorite finds under $100.
Advertisement
Although it wasn't easy to narrow down, we rounded up over 20 cart-worthy pieces from the budget-friendly line ahead — there's everything from a blood-orange MCM-style armchair to a painted hot-pink side table, a rainbow assortment of melamine dinnerware, geometric-shaped bookshelves, and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 18
Hypoallergenic Sheet Set & Platform Storage Bed
Redo your bedroom with a fresh set of premier hypoallergenic sheets with subtle embroidered accents and a sleek platform bed frame that packs a secret storage-drawer punch.
2 of 18
Painted End Table
A hot-pink end table to end all end tables — we'll be over here sipping tea for eternity off of this sassy-stylish statement piece.
Advertisement
3 of 18
Melamine Dinnerware & Glassware Set
Feast in style this summer with a dinner to glassware arrangement for four that absolutely pops off the table in vibrant blue to pink, orange, and green hues.
4 of 18
Tiered Ladder Etagere
This tiered, open-air storage unit will display everything from dishes to books and even clothes in sharp statement-making style.
5 of 18
Linen Armchair & Striped Rug
This MCM-style armchair covered in blood-orange linen upholstery is a match made in decor heaven with this equally boldly0striped cotton area rug.
6 of 18
Pebbled Leather Lamp Duo
From matte-black to blush pink, powder blue, and crisp white, this accent lamp duo is ready to add a pop of bright light and color to your space.
7 of 18
Steel & Zinc-Coated Dining Chairs
One way to spruce up a so-so dining table setup is by investing in a pair of pastel-coated steel chairs with an iconic MCM-shape.
Advertisement
8 of 18
Writing Chair & Desk
Turn your work space into an industrial-chic dream with the dynamic modern duo that is this polypropylene matte-plastic chair and portable iron desk.
9 of 18
Classic Upholstered Bed
Let a clean, classic, and contemporary bed frame bring a breath of fresh and easily incorporated design-style to your space.
10 of 18
Double-Shelf End Table
"Bring mid-century style to your sofa’s side with this modern end table! Crafted of solid and manufactured wood in a semi-gloss painted finish, this table features a round tabletop on four flared dowel legs. An open lower shelf is great for displaying books or a basket of accessories, while gold-dipped feet add to its mod aesthetic. Measuring 24" H x 18" W x 18" D overall, this end table has a 22 lbs. weight capacity."
11 of 18
Floating Wall Shelves
We love a good floating storage solution — and this wooden duo for under $30 is an artful photo ledge's dream.
12 of 18
Ergonomic Mesh Desk Chair
This sleek, modern, and lumbar-supportive design proves that desk chairs can be sexy — it's expertly crafted with locking caster wheels, a steel pedestal base, foam-padded seat, full mesh back, gas lift lever, and a butterfly mechanism for tilting and swiveling any which way.
Advertisement
13 of 18
Convertible Sleeper Sofa & Nesting Tables
An under $200 stylish sofa that also serves as a convertible sleeper does exist — and pairs quite chicly next to a crisp white nesting table set.
14 of 18
Tray Top Coffee Table
Crafted from a mixture of laminate veneers and reclaimed wood, this contemporary coffee table boasts multi-shelf storage power that's compactly concealed underneath and on the side of the unit.
15 of 18
Outdoor Wicker-Metal Chairs
You can take this pair of Papasan chairs from patio to living room for an easy touch of indoor-outdoor style.
16 of 18
Woven Jute Pouf
Add relaxed beachy vibes to your space with a woven jut pouf that can serve multi-function as a side table, seat, plant stand, or foot rest.
17 of 18
Tapered-Leg Dining Chairs
These rubber-wood chairs with a Windsor backrest, contoured seat, painted finish, and tapered legs hit the simply-chic design nail on its head.
18 of 18
Geometric Wooden Bookcase
This artful, geometric bookcase with its tiered cubic-units actually makes us excited AF to organize all our apartment clutter.
Advertisement