The new collection is for fashion-forward shoppers who don't want to compromise cost or convenience on quality pieces — as Wayfair's Chief Merchandising Officer, Steve Oblak, echos about the brand's ethos, "We created Hashtag Home to help shoppers express their unique style and personality with furniture and décor that’s both on-trend and affordable." The chic-modern stock is exclusive to Wayfair and will refresh seasonally with design trends that can be easily sorted to shop by color, room, or favorite finds under $100.