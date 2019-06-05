These Are The Colors You Should Have In Your Bedroom If You Want To Sleep Better

Like money, friends, or good snacks, sleep is one of those things you can never have enough of. Unfortunately, for many of us, settling into a restful slumber at the end of a busy day isn't always easy. Why is it that as soon as we spritz our lavender linen sprays and rest our heads upon our silk pillowcases, a stupid thing we said six years ago immediately pops into our heads? Oh yeah, and don't we have that big work meeting coming up next week? Wouldn't now be a great time to obsess about whether we've prepared enough?
There are lots of way to trick our minds and bodies into going the f*** to sleep, as they say. Some are more useful than others, and while interior design alone is unlikely to cure a serious case of insomnia, creating a calming environment can certainly be conducive to winding down.
"Colors that make you feel good will translate into a better night's sleep. To some people, this is a color palette that creates a feeling of peace. To others, this is a color palette that invigorates them, such as colors reminiscent of their favorite travel destination," says interior designer Alexis Rodgers.
While the colors that chill you out are a matter of individual preference, in the spirit of serving up some inspiration, we asked two interior designers and one bedding expert for their recommendations.
Neutrals & Blues
"Light grays and blues are both restful at night and fresh-feeling when you wake up in the morning," says interior designer Simran Winkelstern. "Although I appreciate color and pattern, neutrals and solids are calming and most conducive to getting a good night’s sleep."
"Colors I gravitate to when decorating serene bedrooms include shades of blue and sand. Bright blue, pale blue, navy blue, teal, aqua," agrees Rodgers. "No blue is off limits. Most often I will bring in dominant colors via the bedding textiles and wall art, while keeping the walls a neutral color such as a pale gray or pale sand."
Lavender
"We suggest exploring the integration of light blue or lavender, which stimulate sleep (lavender as a flower is a known sleep aid). Of course, pale yellow invites optimism and warmth and adding this to one’s bedroom mimics the color’s comforting presence in nature," shares Paul Shaked, Vice President at Buffy.
White
"I think sheets, pillow cases and duvet covers should almost always be white, but it can be nice to accent with a coverlet, shams and throw pillows," says Winkelstern.
Shaked agrees: "With white walls, one can optimize a minimal, clean, blank slate; I decided to embrace this. In decorating my bedroom, I chose to white it out in its entirety – white bedding (Buffy, of course!), bed frame, and a single graphic poster with a white frame. A Madagascar Dragon Tree and sculpture by Caroline David provide a slight hint of color, but ultimately remain fairly neutral, nurturing the calmness that my monochromatic theme brings."
