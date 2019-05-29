6 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade To Silk Pillowcases

Whoever coined the term "beauty sleep" didn't warn us of all the rigorous steps we'd need to take to live up to it. It's easy enough to put your head on the pillow, doze off, and call it a day, but the beauty part only comes when we take measures to ensure it does, from a nightly skin-care regimen to humidifiers — and even the material of those pillowcases you're snoozing on.
While cotton or polyester pillowcases are the standard bedding fabrics, there are actually major beauty benefits to investing in silk pillowcases instead. “Silk pillowcases work wonders for all kinds of hair types and textures as they keep the cuticle layer of the hair intact, and don’t cause the friction traditional pillowcases do," celebrity hairstylist and Slip spokesperson Jen Atkin tells Refinery29.
As for skin, New York-based dermatologist Amy Wechsler, MD, warns that cotton material pulls at the skin at night, whereas silk makes a gentle alternative. “Silk is a smooth material, making it less prone to tugging on the delicate parts of your neck and skin while you move in your sleep,” Dr. Wechsler says. "It's also naturally less absorbent, which ensures the moisturizer or serum you put on your face before going to bed gets absorbed by your skin rather than your pillowcase.”
Ahead, the best silk pillowcases to check out so that you can say goodbye to basic fabrics and hello to better skin and hair in the a.m. If you can dream it, you can achieve it... particularly if it's smoother, healthier skin and hair you're dreaming of.
