Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
From gift shopping to party planning and feast prepping, the holidays can dry us out — figuratively and literally. Which is why, when this annual festive hustle ends and dry January begins, it's important to stop and invest in our health with one of the season's top home buys: a humidifier. For this week's edition of Hype Machine, we're tackling the air enhancement devices that won't moisturize tapped-out bank accounts but will soothe tired skin and achy sinuses during the harsh months ahead.
Humidifiers are engineered to add moisture to dry environments, and according to Medical News Today, "people are more likely to benefit from a humidifier in the cold months, when cold air dries out the lungs, nose, and lips. Also, some types of central heating can dry out the air indoors." With five different types (steam vaporizer, ultrasonic, evaporator, impeller, and central humidifiers) and seemingly endless styles available, we hunted down the 13 best options out there — according to the glowing reviews of air-quality aficionados. Scroll ahead to shop the top-rated humidifiers that will turn your dry winter spaces into hydrated, self-care oases.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.