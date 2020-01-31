Love Yourself This Valentine’s Day With These Sex Toy Sales

Every year like clockwork, Valentine's Day rolls around and holiday jewel tones are swiftly replaced by every shade of red and pink imaginable. Storefronts — both of the brick-and-mortar and online varieties — catch the lovebug, and boom! romance is in the air, and brands are hardcore lusting for your wallet.
However, with love undeniably on the brain, it's no surprise that all of our favorite sex toy brands are celebrating by encouraging self-love in the form of major markdowns on vibrators, lingerie (aka "linger-y") and more. Whether you'll be ringing in February 14 with a longtime (or new!) partner or living the single life, these sex toy sales will deliver on satisfying your ~needs~ long after heart-shaped candy hits the clearance bin.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.