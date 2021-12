“Rapid Tests Aren’t Enough For Omicron”: Why It’s Time To Cancel Your Party Plans

Rapid tests are a great tool to have in your toolbox . Even a couple of weeks ago, I would have said testing before an event was a good way to make small gatherings safe, but with Omicron, it is just spreading so much faster. We know that false negatives go up as community caseloads go up . And also that in order for a rapid test to be most effective, you really need to avoid any contact during the incubation period, which we believe to be shorter (about three days) for Omicron. Even then you can’t be sure. It's possible to be infected and test negative because it can take a while to build up a viral load after exposure. I'm hearing of cases where people gather after testing negative and then one person infects the entire group. The other thing is that you can look at the individual component, but there is also a community component. We need to bring down collective exposures as a community, otherwise we are very likely moving towards hospital capacity issues, school closures, cancelled cancer surgeries.