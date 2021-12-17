“Rapid Tests Aren’t Enough For Omicron”: Why It’s Time To Cancel Your Party Plans

I mean, that change is only for venues with a capacity over 1,000, which means that 999 people can still gather indoors. Or if an event had 20,000, it can still have 10,000. That totally blows my mind. Just one outbreak at that sort of event could put us over the edge. As for the 50% cap at sports games and larger venues, I mean, it’s better, but it’s really a too little, too late scenario.