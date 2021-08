Will The Delta Variant Ruin Your Fall Plans? This Meme Sure Thinks So

We laugh, but the Delta variant currently accounts for almost all of the COVID cases in the U.S. — and this past week, there has been an increase of nearly 60% of new daily cases driven by the spread of the delta variant mainly in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec . The good news? The vaccines do offer a certain amount of immunity against the variant, and a strong amount of immunity against serious illness. If you haven't been jabbed yet, it's time to do your part to keep the viral content online only.