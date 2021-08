Will Canadians Soon Be Eligible For Booster Shots?

So, now we need a booster too? And just what are boosters? When should we plan to get them? We spoke with three experts — Burlington, ON family physician Dr. Jennifer Kwan infectious disease epidemiologist Ashleigh Tuite from the Dalla Lana School of Public Health in Toronto, and Danielle Cane , a masters candidate in infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine — to get the authority on boosters: what we need to know, what we can expect, and what still remains unknown.