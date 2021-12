5 Holiday Beauty Looks For Your Big (Or Small) NYE Celebration

It may seem counter-intuitive, but less powder is more when prepping for a matte look, according to Matthew, who brought our cool-tone neutral '90s look to life on Zeynab . “When prepping for a matte look, I tend to go in with an oil-free or gel moisturizer and finish off the entire look with a matte spray as the last step,” she says. On the lids, she adds, “make sure to keep dimension by addressing each area of the eye, like the crease and the lash lines, with deeper shadow. A lot of dimension can get lost in a matte look.” And don’t forget to clean up your lip line with a tiny detail brush and concealer: “This small detail makes a massive difference.”