5 Holiday Beauty Looks For Your Big (Or Small) NYE Celebration

I’m one of those people who love New Year’s Eve. It’s the collective energy that makes it my favourite holiday. Whether or not you look forward to counting down, you can’t deny it’s the one day where everyone is on the same page and feeling hopeful, even if it’s just for 10 magical seconds.
This New Year’s Eve I’m going all out. Not only because the pandemic robbed us of a real celebration last year, but because for the first time in a really long time, I’m excited for the future — and ready to show it through my NYE look.
I’m not sure if I’m going to host a low-key hang with friends in my new apartment, or go out, (thanks, Omicron), but regardless, to me, December 31 is the perfect occasion to experiment with the makeup I’m too hesitant to try out the other 364 days of the year.
It’s the time to whip out my most-pigmented glitter eyeshadows, concoct my own shades of lipstick, and watch last-minute TikTok beauty tutorials all before the big night. Plus, what better time to try out the latest trends than ringing in the new year?
From disco sparkle galore to Y2K frosted smoky eyes to nails oozing with drip, we put together a photoshoot with five of our favourite Canadian Insta creators to serve as your NYE beauty inspo. Let’s just say you’ll definitely want to save these for your big night out.
Dean Davidson Plaza Ring, Castle Ring, Signet Ring, and Ipanema Earrings, $260 - $285, available at deandavidson.ca; KRWND stacking rings, $33, available at iamkrwnd.com; Ben Amun Large Purple Button Earrings, $300, available at caroletanenbaum.com; Napier Gold Intricate Chain Choker, $300, available at caroletanenbaum.com; vintage Chanel Gold Textured Cuff $2,200, available at caroletanenbaum.com
To complement nail artist Miah Cort’s stunning press-on set on Abriana, makeup artist Nate Matthew dreamed up this '70s-inspired eye look. If you’re new to graphic liner, “start with a kohl pencil first to sketch out your shape,” says Matthew. “It’s way more forgiving and… the best way to make it last is to then reinforce the shape with liquid liner on top.” Play around with the eyes first then apply foundation. “Sometimes there can be particles of fallout from the shadow that ends up on the cheeks so it’s better to wipe it off without worrying about compromising the face makeup.”
Etereo Sterling Silver and Dropped Pearl Earrings, $30, similar style available at thebay.com; Vintage earrings (stylist's own); KRWND pearl tank top, $75, available at iamkrwnd.com (Not available on site)
Mirian’s dreamy face jewelry comes c/o your local craft store (seriously). Applying isn’t as intimidating as it looks, according to Kathy Nguyen, the makeup artist behind the look. All you need is tweezers and lash glue — and your go-to face wash for when the party’s over. “They do not damage the skin as you can just peel them off at the end of the day,” she says. “Use a good makeup remover and cleanser to remove makeup and glue altogether.”
MUST-HAVE PRODUCT: Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronzer in Naughty n' Spice ($38)
Dean Davidson Castle Ring and Signature Pave Gemstone Drop Earrings, $240 - $275, available at deandavidson.ca; 1960s Square Orange Stone Ring ($250), available at caroletanenbaum.com, COS Orange Acrylic Drop Earrings (stylist's own); 1950s Amber Dangly Fringe Necklace, $750, available at caroletanenbaum.com
“I did a red-on-red look because there are no rules to how bold you can do your makeup,” says Nguyen of her inspo for Kai’s disco eyes and matching red lip. “I love the impact it has… It’s adventurous, spontaneous, and unapologetic.” The key is to blend and build, she says, noting a little product goes a long way. “Use products that are flexible and forgiving — anything that is multi-use, you can play a lot with,” she adds. “Your eyes can be a different intensity, but by using the same product, you can manipulate the shade differently if you were to put on your cheeks or lips.”
Chanel Gold Logo Button Earrings, $650, available at caroletanenbaum.com; Napier Gold Intricate Chain Choker, $300, available at caroletanenbaum.com; Scyla Boyer Sela Earrings, $175, available at scylaboyer.com; Jacques Le Corre Gold Metal Necklace, $450, available at caroletanenbaum.com; Chanel Gold Quilted Cuff, $1,800, available at caroletanenbaum.com; Rings (stylist’s own)
It may seem counter-intuitive, but less powder is more when prepping for a matte look, according to Matthew, who brought our cool-tone neutral '90s look to life on Zeynab. “When prepping for a matte look, I tend to go in with an oil-free or gel moisturizer and finish off the entire look with a matte spray as the last step,” she says. On the lids, she adds, “make sure to keep dimension by addressing each area of the eye, like the crease and the lash lines, with deeper shadow. A lot of dimension can get lost in a matte look.” And don’t forget to clean up your lip line with a tiny detail brush and concealer: “This small detail makes a massive difference.”
Vintage necklace and earring (stylist's own); KJL Chandelier Diamanté Earrings, $850, available at caroletanenbaum.com; French crystal necklace $450, available at caroletanenbaum.com
The biggest worry when wearing a shimmery Y2K-inspired party look is that it will be halfway down your face hours before the clock strikes midnight. A primer should be your first step, says Matthew. “It’s best to go onto an almost-bare lid with shimmer shadows. Using an eye primer like the Urban Decay Primer Potion can mitigate the need for concealer,” she says. Once prep is done, focus the shimmer on the inner corners of the eye, centre of the lid, and the brow bone like on Keosha, suggests Matthew, all of which “can enhance the look in a more eye-catching way.”
