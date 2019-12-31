23 New Year’s Eve Makeup Looks That Are Far From Basic

There are a lot of traditions that surround New Year's Eve, from the puzzling (why do we drop a giant ball from the sky in the middle of Times Square?) to the classic (toasting a packed room of people with plastic flutes of Champagne). But we would argue that the best ritual is the one that happens before the festivities begin: going to town on our hair and makeup.
Maybe it's our resolution to be bolder in the coming year, or just the nature of the evening's festivities, but New Year's Eve always awakens our wilder side — the one that's excited to play with the colours, textures, and shapes we hesitate to wear the other 364 days.
With the holiday rapidly approaching, we looked to celebrities and influencers for inspiration — and the options are endless. From layers of electric glitter and metallic smoky eyes to Twiggy lashes and graphic eyeliner art, a totally unpredictable NYE look awaits you, ahead.