For the sapphire-blue and sparkling-teal smoky eye, grab the Revlon PhotoReady Eye Contour Kit in Eclectic, a palette with five high-impact shades that can be used wet or dry. Rinaldi has a hack for bolder colour payoff: Using a densely packed, flat brush, “you want to stamp the colour onto the lid,” says Rinaldi. “Don’t try to blend right away. Just get the colour there first.” The reason? “Stamping stops the fallout from happening, and it pushes the pigment onto the skin.” Apply the lighter teal shadow at the inner corner and the deeper sapphire-blue shadow at the outer corner to give the look natural dimension, softly blending the two together afterwards with a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Finish off with a few coats of mascara and a natural nude lipstick, and get ready to field more than a few compliments all night long.