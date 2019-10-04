Coloured eyeliner is having an undeniable renaissance this year, and the best part about the IG-friendly trend is that there's an entry point for every level of beauty enthusiast. (And Revlon’s new So Fierce eyeliner range has a shade option for every mood.) For someone who might be nervous to stray too far from their everyday charcoal eyeliner, this sophisticated amethyst shade is the perfect place to start. Not too dramatic of a departure from your go-to black eye pencil, this rich, amethyst colour adds just the right amount of intrigue to any look.