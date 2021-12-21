These Nail Colours Are Going To Be Huge in 2022

“Wide-leg pants are back, we’re watching re-runs of Friends, and it’s all about Britney Spears again,” says Monique Joustra, founder of Toronto’s NAIL FIX in THE 6IX. And though we’re about to flip our calendars to 2022, when it comes to nail-colour trends, we’re not getting any further away from the aughts.
In the year ahead, that means polishes as bright as candy-coloured iPods and — stay with us — a fresh take on the frosted finish. “The trends are trying to run away from the instability that has been caused by the pandemic and we’re thinking of simpler times,” adds Joustra.
If you’re nostalgia runs back a little further, there’s something for you too, with softer ’60s-inspired hues sharing the spotlight. To get you — and your fingertips — ready for the year ahead, we tapped the mani experts for 2022’s top nail colour trends.
