With fall in full swing , I chose the shade Holiday Fling , a gorgeous deep burgundy, for my inaugural Ella+Mila manicure. After filing and shaping, I applied a thin layer of the brand's All About The Base base coat onto clean, dry nails. Next came two coats of polish. Compared to other brands I've tried, Ella+Mila's polish dried relatively quickly between coats — that's a big plus for ensuring that your manicure sets properly. I will say, the application was a bit streaky at first coat, but fully opaque and richly dark (swoon) after two. Once I let the second coat dry some more, I used a swipe of the brand's quick-drying top coat, In A Rush , to seal it all in. (Ella+Mila actually makes an impressive array of top coats ranging from gel finish to mattifying , but I tend to prefer fast-drying ones because I'm impatient.)