Hosk tells me that the sustainability factor is one of the reasons why she partnered with Beaubble to create Peelable Polish, but she didn't anticipate how much she'd come to love playing with the colours. "It’s really fun," she says, adding that she changes the colour almost as often as she changes outfits. "I mix and match them all the time." I asked her her favourite one, she's quick to the jump: "The green! I'm just feeling green at the moment. Also, it feels holiday-ish." I thought I preferred the pink, and now I'm torn.