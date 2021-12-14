The colors are a vibe: There's an iced-matcha-latte green, a 'Matisse Blue,' and a sheer pink inspired by Hosk's favourite Grace Kelly outfit. The best part, though, is this formula, which is water-based and peel-able. Give yourself a manicure, wear it for a few days, and to remove the polish, just soak your nails in warm water, and peel it off like a sticker.
The Beaubble x Elsa Hosk Peelable Nail Polish comes in adorable gift sets, with three mini polishes in each, and there are two different colour ways. The Sorbet Palette: Grace-Kelly pink, coral, and clementine; and the Garden Palette: matcha green, periwinkle, and Matisse blue. For my at-home test run, I use the pink polish out of the Sorbet Palette. As with any water-based polish (this one is a 60% water-based formula), the pigment is pretty sheer out of the bottle, but three coats takes it from translucent watercolour to a kind of jellybean pink.
With the peel-off removal, I don't feel that familiar guilt that usually comes with ripping my gels off. Unlike a gel or Shellac polish, this water-based formula doesn't adhere to your natural nail, which means that peeling it off doesn't do any damage. Also, I'm saved from dousing cotton pads in nail-polish remover and then throwing them in the trash.
Hosk tells me that the sustainability factor is one of the reasons why she partnered with Beaubble to create Peelable Polish, but she didn't anticipate how much she'd come to love playing with the colours. "It’s really fun," she says, adding that she changes the colour almost as often as she changes outfits. "I mix and match them all the time." I asked her her favourite one, she's quick to the jump: "The green! I'm just feeling green at the moment. Also, it feels holiday-ish." I thought I preferred the pink, and now I'm torn.
