The Chicest Nail Gift Sets To Give The Manicure-Lover In Your Life

If you're still mulling over the right present to give your sister-in-law or the co-worker you drew for Secret Santa — someone you know, but not all that well — you can't go wrong with the gift of a mani-pedi. But instead of taking the easy route — a gift card to a local nail salon that she'll drain in a single appointment — give the gift of glossy, polished fingernails for all of 2019.
A curated nail polish set — filled with a rainbow of shiny glass bottles — is one of the most underrated holiday gifts. Since it doesn't depend on skin tone or hair type, anyone on your list who loves beauty will squeal when they open it. Plus, she'll think of you every time she looks down at her shiny fingernails running over her keyboard.
Ahead, we're sharing the most adorable nail polish gift sets on the market this season to help you strikethrough the final names on your holiday shopping list.
