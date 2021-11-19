5 Trending Hair Colours To Inspire Your Winter Vibe

Gen Z has a hot take on hair colour: Processed blonde is cheugy. They said the same thing about skinny jeans, and while people had thoughts and counterpoints, we're still seeing and wearing slouchy denim. Plus, in the case of hair colour, this likewise dramatic stance on blonde might actually be validating, considering that natural blondes make up only roughly about 2% of the global population — and the rest are faking it.
Blame the TikTok trend reporters or the outdoor chill, but there's a renewed interest in dark shades, like "expensive brunette" and anything with obvious root growth. You don't have to ghost your colourist this winter, or call blonde "uncool." Instead, consider subtly enhancing your natural colour with your chosen form of balayage or an off-the-root highlight. To find your own inspiration, scroll ahead.