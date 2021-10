What’s A Good Blonde Highlight For Fall?

According to L.A.-based colourist Bianca Hillier , who I consider to nail the dark-to-believably-blonde lift, balayage is a great option. She talks about painting "ribbons" of blonde through the hair, which gives a high-contrast colour that's seamless for a nice grow-out. "A chunkier highlight is in right now," Hillier says. "I like to explain the colour as 'ribbons' of blonde, instead of little spaghetti pops of light. These are ribbons lighting through the hair. Thicker ribbons are blended but they are high contrast — still, nothing that's going to look unreal."