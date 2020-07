“Money Piece” Highlights Are Back In A Big Way This Summer

"In a way, I feel like I'm back in high school on Staten Island," laughs NYC-based colorist Stephanie Brown , who tells us that what she calls the "money piece" is a hot request in safely-reopened salons this summer. But instead of those orange-y, peroxide streaks you might remember from back in the day, these bright, face-framing pieces are created with softer, subtler shades of blonde as well as fun fashion colors like blue and rose gold . "I've actually seen so many different variations lately, and they're all cheap and easy to DIY ," says Brown. "You can just order a bleach kit off Amazon — and because you're only touching the front pieces around your face, you don't have to worry about ruining your whole head of hair in the process."