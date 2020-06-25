This Is The Breakout Celebrity Hair Color Of Summer 2020

This year, summer's simplest pleasures — like the taste of a fresh-lime margarita or a dip in an inflatable plastic pool — feel more comforting than ever. With life in flux, many of us are in need of a brief escape, and nostalgic beauty trends — like cherry-red-toenails and bleach-blonde vacation hair — can help provide it.
It should be no surprise then that the trending hair color of summer isn't all that groundbreaking: a return to bright, sun-kissed blonde. Just this week, almost in orchestrated tandem, so many A-listers — including Kaia Gerber, Ciara, Emily Ratajkowski, and Amandla Stenberg — debuted very blonde hair. The resulting looks are so fresh and summery, they could convince anyone to weigh the pros and cons of bleach. For proof, scroll through the gallery, ahead — and consider yourself influenced to go blonde from home.