Kaia Gerber Just Went Platinum Blonde For Summer

Initially, Gerber's blonde hair-color experiment was a reaction to the boredom of isolation. "I got to the point in quarantine where I was like, I'm either going to cut my hair or dye it," Gerber told us in an interview back in April, adding that her process for the latter was best described as winging it. "I don't know if I'd recommend this, but I just used hydrogen peroxide," she said. "I literally put the straight peroxide on my hair and then dried it with a blowdryer — just to hit it with heat — and it definitely lightened my color a shade or two, just a subtle change."