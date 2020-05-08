When stay-at-home spring turns into backyard summer, we want to be ready. Aside from ordering new swimsuits for sunning in our windowsills or stocking up on cocktail kits for fire-escape happy hours, those of us with access to an outdoor space (or any ol' patch of grass, really) will be investing in the inflatable pool. Yes, that thing we splashed around in as nude kiddos.
Since we most likely will not be able to visit any public bodies of water for the foreseeable warm-weather future, you can catch us outside our homes in a blowup swimming situation instead (clothing optional). We rounded up the best we could find ahead: from over-the-top options akin to at-home water parks to small-space friendly styles that are more along the lines of a refreshing foot bath (or, admittedly, a kiddie pool) and everything in between.
Scroll on to shop the inflatable pool that will help you live your best backyard summer — while it's still in stock. Because we're calling it now, this throwback good is about to sell out like hand-sanitizer and artsy puzzles.
