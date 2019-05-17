Story from Living

Over-The-Top Pool Floats To Get Summer 2019 Started

Danielle Cohen
Photo: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.
Memorial Day Weekend is glistening on the horizon, foreshadowing the imminent arrival of 24/7 summer brain — a seasonal diagnosis that, among other things, includes an ongoing obsession with Instagrammable warm-weather accessories like over-the-top pool floats. It seems like just yesterday that the now-infamous swan raft first caught fire on our feeds. But, that was four years ago in 2015 when Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift were a couple and Jason Derulo's, "Want To Want Me," was our summer anthem. While Taylvin's relationship was short-lived and Derulo's pop-banger displaced by following chart-topping tunes, our torrid love affair with themed pool floats and social media still burns on.
The trendy inflatables grow stylistically stronger (read: more ridiculous) with each sunny season that passes — with shapes now ranging far beyond both the swan that started it all and 2016's iconic ice cream cone. The slew of absurdly irresistible newcomers range from yacht-sized flamingos to pink convertibles, a single Chuck Taylor, and even a private jet. Essentially, there's a raft out there to fulfill all of your wildest summer Instagram dreams...assuming that you dream of absolutely nailing a picture on an over-the-top pool float. We've rounded up the best for 2019 sunshine-season ahead, so scroll on to stock up.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 19

Mermaid Tail Float



The perfect picture accessory to compliment your salty beach hair.
Jasonwell
INFO
$20.99
Giant Inflatable Mermaid Tail Pool Float
$20.99
2 of 19

Personalized Seashell Float



Boom: your summer bachelorette bashes just became even more Instragrammable.

Shop This
INFO
$29.95
Monogrammed Seashell Pool Float
$29.95
3 of 19

Tiger Float



Nothing says luxury quite like your own pet [pool] tiger.
Shop This
INFO
$49.00$29.00
Glitter Tiger Pool Float
$49.00$29.00
4 of 19

Unicorn Float



2019's version of the yacht-sized swan, this nine-foot tall unicorn is ready to float you and your crew through summer.
Sun Pleasure
INFO
$249.99
Party Bird Island - Unicorn - Over 9 Feet ...
$249.99
5 of 19

Pineapple Float



Who lives in a pineapple on top of the sea? You.
Sunnylife
INFO
$60.00
Luxe Pineapple Float
$60.00
6 of 19

Private Jet Float



We may not be flying first class on a PJ, but you better believe we're floating on one.
FUNBOY
INFO
$99.00
Private Jet Pool Float
$99.00
7 of 19

Glitter Heart Float



Show summer love by floating through the season atop this pastel-glittered heart.
ban.do
INFO
$30.00
Beach Please! Jumbo Heart Innertube - Glit...
$30.00
8 of 19

Pink Convertible Float



There's still a chance to live out your childhood Malibu Barbie convertible dreams — and Instagram it.
FUNBOY
INFO
FUNBOY
Convertible Lounger Pool Float
$96.00$128.00
9 of 19

Pickle Float



Pickles are having a major moment, so stay on trend with this salty pool accessory.
Happy Deals
INFO
$11.95
Happy Deals Giant Inflatable Pickle
$11.95
10 of 19

Pink Swan Float



A descendent of the OG swan in full yacht-sized glory. Go floating with your friends...all of them.
Sun Pleasure
INFO
$279.99
Party Bird Island - Flamingo
$279.99
11 of 19

Rosé Float



Sip summer water while you float on summer water — groundbreaking stuff.
Shop This
INFO
$36.00$19.00
Glitter Rosé Pool Float
$36.00$19.00
12 of 19

Corgi Float



For the pet obsessed: now you can actually float around on a mega-sized corgi-butt.
Shop This
INFO
$24.95$18.71
Corgi Pool Float
$24.95$18.71
13 of 19

Diamond Ring Float



Put your own ring on it.
Shop This
INFO
$19.98
Ring Candy Pool Float
$19.98
14 of 19

Zoo Buddy Floats



These flamingo and giraffe-buddy floats are not just for kids, okay?
Anthropologie
INFO
$30.00
Zoo Buddies Kids Pool Float
$30.00
15 of 19

Cherry Float



The perfect place for you and your boo to snuggle up — and snap three dozen pictures.
Shop This
INFO
$20.00$12.00
Cherry Ring Pool Float
$20.00$12.00
16 of 19

Avocado Float



Embrace those avocado-loving, green-millennial roots.
Shop This
INFO
$19.99
Avocado Pool Float
$19.99
17 of 19

Angel's Wings Float



Make like a modern-day cupid and float around with a chic pair of angel's wings.
FUNBOY
INFO
$99.00
Angel Wings Pool Float
$99.00
18 of 19

Gum-Ball Machine Float



We're still trying to figure out where the coin goes on this one...
Shop This
INFO
$19.98
Giant Gumball Machine Pool Float
$19.98
19 of 19

Swan Float



For those who missed the 2015 boat on the classic swan float.
Sunnylife
INFO
$70.00$46.97
Luxe Ride-on Swan Float
$70.00$46.97
