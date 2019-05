Memorial Day Weekend is glistening on the horizon, foreshadowing the imminent arrival of 24/7 summer brain — a seasonal diagnosis that, among other things, includes an ongoing obsession with Instagrammable warm-weather accessories like over-the-top pool floats. It seems like just yesterday that the now-infamous swan raft first caught fire on our feeds. But, that was four years ago in 2015 when Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift were a couple and Jason Derulo's, "Want To Want Me," was our summer anthem. While Taylvin's relationship was short-lived and Derulo's pop-banger displaced by following chart-topping tunes, our torrid love affair with themed pool floats and social media still burns on.