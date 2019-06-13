17 Small-Space Patio Finds That Work Inside & Out

We're back to our small-space problem solving, but, with a seasonal twist: patio furniture and decor for nearly non-existent outdoor spaces. Even if you don't have access to your own personal open-air oasis, investing in al-fresco finds during warmer months is still a savvy move. Whether it's for a fire escape, shared rooftop, tiny patio balcony, or cramped inside area, we hunted down the pieces that can work stylish design-duty indoors and out.
Create your own summer getaway without ever leaving home by stocking up on any of the compact, durable, and under $150 essentials ahead — from earthenware plant stands that double as streamlined seating to canvas folding chairs you can easily tote or stowaway, retro lantern lights, water-resistant ottomans, rattan bar carts, and more. Who knows, you may end up incorporating these light and breezy buys into your small-spaces for effortless vacation vibes year round.
