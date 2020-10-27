Olive & June’s New Nail Kit Gave Me A Salon-Perfect Pedicure (& I Did It Myself)

I'm pretty good at painting my own nails since I already did them myself quite often pre-quarantine. My feet, on the other hand (heh), have always been something I've outsourced to the pros! Even as a beauty-loving gal I am, admittedly, a bit lazy when it comes to pampering my tootsies (and do not enjoy hunching over my feet) — but Olive & June's Pedi System cut through the noise by sourcing me everything I need to show my feet some love in one succinct and actually usable kit. In addition to being easy (and fun!), nothing brought me more joy than fawning out all the glistening pedi products, queuing up the latest episode of The Great British Baking Show, and jumping right into the doing the damn DIY-pedicure thing. The silicone toe separators were a major upgrade from the cheap foam ones I've used (and kept for too long) in the past. The double-ended metal tool was a quick fix for gently pushing back my cuticles and effortlessly removing any dirt or product around my nail beds. The best part? Sealing everything in with the foot serum — it practically made my feet gleam. And, the glossy top coat resulted in polish that looked fresh AF for days. But, none of this would have been remotely possible without the thoughtfully designed foot stand (aka box) that gave me a salon-quality angle right in my own living room. It seriously helped me hit all the right pedicure points without making my body feel like a hunched-over, contorted ball — long story short, my back was saved and my toes looked divine!