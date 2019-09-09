As much as we love hitting the local salon for an end-of-day mani date, sometimes, nothing is better than doing the DIY thing from the comfort of your couch, while catching up on episodes of The Great British Baking Show.
The thing is, no matter how close we are to being ambidextrous, getting a great-looking result isn't as easy as it would appear. However, armed with the right tools and nail care products, nailing the at-home manicure is well within reach.
How are we sure? We tapped two of the industry's coolest nail artists to share their must-have tools and products, and let's just say that if it's good enough for backstage at New York Fashion Week, you can believe it's the real deal. Whether you're a novice or basically a Paintbox artist, here are all the essentials you need to build an A+ at-home mani starter kit.
