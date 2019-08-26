The Great British Bake Off Is Coming Back To Netflix – But There's A Twist

It’s finally cooling down, and the PSL will return to local Starbucks menu’s tomorrow, so we can happily confirm that fall has (unofficially) arrived. This oncoming weather is prime Great British Bake Off-watching season; it’s finally cool enough to sit down with a steaming cup of tea. The time for spending hours in a warm kitchen experimenting and re-creating what you saw on TV has arrived.
On FridayAugust 30, the tenth series of the Great British Bake Off (technically Great British Baking Show in the US) will be available to stream on Netflix as we welcome Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, Paul Hollywood, and Prue Leith back into our homes, for what looks like the show’s most whimsical season yet. (Yes, we do say that every time.) But, before you make plans to block out your calendar to binge undisturbed, there’s a catch. For the first time, the episodes will be rolled out week to week on Netflix.
Advertisement
Don’t hit send on that angry Tweet just yet, the show’s on-air UK release is tomorrow August 27th, so you’ll be able to watch – roughly – in real time. Some say the change in programming is meant to prevent spoilers and unify both UK and stateside audiences in the viewing experience.
Those aren’t the only changes: In a recent interview, Paul Hollywood admitted that some of the challenges in recent seasons were too difficult: “The challenges I think have been scaled back a little bit.” Hopefully this season is heavy on the tea cakes and light on the tears.
Advertisement