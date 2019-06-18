NYC's Trendiest Salon Just Dropped The Next Big Thing In Nail Polish

If you're in downtown Manhattan and find yourself admiring a cool manicure — maybe on the girl standing next to you on the subway platform or the person one table over at brunch — chances are, she got her nails done at Paintbox. The in-demand studio, just off the cobblestones of Crosby Street, has garnered a reputation as the spot for chic and minimalist nail art. Each piece in the lookbook is designed with the most unique (and universally flattering) color combinations.
But before now, the Paintbox aesthetic has been exclusive to New York, and even if you're local it's hard to snag an appointment sometimes. Luckily, the Paintbox brand just announced that it's bringing the trendy salon vibes to everyone with a new collection of nail polish that's available online and in the NYC salon. The collection, called Power Couples, is being sold as color duos, and it took the brand's chief creative officer, Eleanor Langston, five years of shade formulation to perfect all six hues.
"We’ve been lucky enough to do more than 117,000 manicures at our SoHo studio," explains Langston in an email to Refinery29. "Our artists truly know what nail colors flatter all skin tones — the unexpected shades that look beautiful together. Our three curated Power Couple pairs are approachable, experimental, artful, and meant to encourage people to step outside their single-color comfort zone."
From moss and sky-blue to cinnamon and citrus, check out the three fresh Power Couple sets, ahead. Shop them as a perfect pairing or as individual bottles. Either way, you'll be equipped to create your own cool-girl manicure — whatever your zip code.
