The Best Plus-Size Swimwear For Every Body & Budget

It's only mid-April, but stores are already in full-on swimwear mode. Though the weather hasn't quite warmed to the occasion, we're being bombarded with a plethora of pretty plus-size bikinis and cute one-piece swimsuits . This may not make practical sense, but we know fashion operates one step ahead. This brings us to the situation at hand: with so many plus-size swimwear brands to choose from right now, settling on just one or two styles for the whole season can feel like a major life decision.