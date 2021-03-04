We Spent Hours Finding Amazon’s Most Loved Plus-Size Swimsuits

As winter gets ready to transition to spring, we've got sunshine and water on our minds. Shopping for swimsuits when the weather warms, however, is not such a breezy affair if you're searching for stylish plus-size options. Since plus-fashion is always playing catch up, fat folk have to wait twice as long for access to trends with inclusive sizing — and when such styles do appear, it's tricky to tell the bad from the good. To help curb some of your shopping fatigue, we spent many hours browsing Amazon's affordable selection of most loved swimsuits that are vetted by real plus-size reviewers.
Gone are the days of wearing a t-shirt into the pool. Say goodbye to the baggy trunks and gawd awful swim skirts. And, just in case you haven’t heard: everybody is a beach body! Ahead, take a swim through the most popular plus-size suits on Amazon — featuring everything from wild snake prints to stand-out florals, itty-bitty bikinis, and bombshell one-pieces.
Gone are the days of wearing a t-shirt into the pool. Say goodbye to the baggy trunks and gawd awful swim skirts. And, just in case you haven’t heard: everybody is a beach body! Ahead, take a swim through the most popular plus-size suits on Amazon — featuring everything from wild snake prints to stand-out florals, itty-bitty bikinis, and bombshell one-pieces.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.