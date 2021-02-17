11 Plus-Size Lingerie Retailers With Styles That Smolder

Feeling sexy is a year-long occasion we love to celebrate. But, shopping for new lingerie can feel like an altogether unsexy affair. Do I want something lacy or sheer? Red or black? Expensive or more budget? Now take those usual shopping pain points and add being plus into the mix. Your options, especially at those popular retailers, start to look slim.
It's no secret that many brands that standard-sized people rave about consistently exclude larger women from the conversation — leaving us big girls to often feel left out of many fashion spheres. Since large women deserve to feel just as sexy and confident while conquering the intimates space, we compiled a list of plus-size lingerie brands and retailers that are doing it right. We also went ahead and picked out a sultry piece from each that just might catch your eye.
Whether you're trying to feel yourself or find some spicy new selections for your selfie-boudoir shoot, we've got you covered!
