21 Plus-Size Shops That Aren’t Fast Fashion

Since the pandemic began, many people similarly have chosen to re-evaluate their consumption habits and educate themselves on the environmental waste and unethical practices that are tied to fast fashion corporations. But given how few brands cater to plus-size women, giving up fast fashion, which is also affordable, is not easy for anyone above a size 14. Still, many are not deterred. “Moving forward, I know I want to put my money in the pockets of people who really need it and small brands that exemplify everything I stand for,” says Lupe.