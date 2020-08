Will The Pandemic Fix Fashion’s Plus-Size Problem — Or Make It Worse?

Another common argument that designers make when asked why they’ve yet to increase their size range is that it’s too difficult of a transition to make. With layoffs and furloughs happening across the board, this argument could become even more prevalent. According to Annika Chaloff, the founder of plus-size apparel brand Hey Mavens , “Doing anything outside the norm, even if it is the correct thing to do, can be challenging.” Especially when, as she points out, at many design schools, students are still taught to drape on size 2 dress forms and draft on a size 2 sloper, which is “the basic pattern that all patterns are drafted off of.” All to say: most up-and-coming designers aren’t being taught how to design for a curvy body, which makes finding an experienced pattern-maker or designer hard for brands who want to extend their sizes. But while she can understand a fraction of the hesitation, Chaloff is quick to remind me that “it is not that hard.” She says, “Buy a larger dress form to drape on, get a plus-size fit model, carefully and thoughtfully grade your patterns, and you're on your way.”