Will The Pandemic Fix Fashion’s Plus-Size Problem — Or Make It Worse?

Unfortunately, during testing times such as these, wants and hopes come second to reality. And the reality, according to Chan, is that designing plus-size clothing right takes time, money, and resources that a lot of brands either don’t have right now or are unwilling to use to help a population of shoppers who have long been ignored. “There have been many botched attempts at designing plus sizes,” she says. “It requires a substantial investment to execute it properly, and that’s important because: (1) we as customers deserve for it to be executed properly, and (2) it needs to go well so that corporations can see that plus-size apparel is viable. When we see these botched attempts, it’s really quite harmful for the future of size expansion.”