The Best Holiday Gifts Come From Small Businesses

As anyone who has experienced the thrill of a cheap fashion find knows, the hardest part of quitting the habit is not being able to buy something on impulse or as a form of retail therapy — especially after a long week… and a few glasses of wine. The convenience of getting something within two days can’t be denied either, especially now, when I can go days without leaving the house. But while it may seem like an inconvenience to have given up on Amazon, which I’ve come to rely on for everything from cleaning supplies to last-minute gifts, and fast fashion, it has also resulted in a closet that delights me.