The Best Holiday Gifts Come From Small Businesses

It’s been thrilling to pay attention to what others are buying, too. Since the pandemic began, it has been inspiring to see moments of solidarity and community during the hardest of days. Many in my circle are also supporting local stores and independent businesses. After complimenting my colleague on her printed face mask, I discovered artist and illustrator Naomi Alessandra’s cloth face coverings , which I would love to pair with a Second Wind chain. After another colleague brought my attention to Selkie , a line of unabashedly fanciful dresses, I bookmarked it for once I am (eventually back) to planning my wedding events. After hearing my old boss obsess over the fabrics of Brooklyn-based, sustainable brand Softwear , whose founder hand-dyes each tie-dye piece, I am now waiting for the arrival of what is promised to be the softest shirt I will ever wear. (If that turns out to be true, maybe there will be a lot of hoodies and sweatpants under the tree this year.) Every time one of my friends unveils their Brother Vellies Something Special delivery on Instagram, it sends me running to the brand’s website for a pair of Cloud Socks